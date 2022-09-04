Maha: Woman crushed to death by tanker in Kalyan

A 30-year-old woman was crushed to death by a tanker after she fell off her two-wheeler while avoiding a pothole in Kalyan city of Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place on Shahad flyover in the afternoon, an official from the city police said.

The victim Kavita Mhatre was riding her scooter to work, when she tried to avoid a pothole on the flyover and fell, he said.

A tanker coming from behind crushed the woman to death. Her body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

The victim was a resident of Mharal village near Kalyan and was working at the petrol pump in Kalyan East, he said, adding that a case has been registered against the tanker driver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)