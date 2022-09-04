Left Menu

Septuagenarian murdered over land dispute

PTI | Chatra | Updated: 04-09-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 20:01 IST
Septuagenarian murdered over land dispute
  • Country:
  • India

A septuagenarian was shot dead over a long-standing land dispute in Jharkhand's Chatra district, a police officer said on Sunday.

The septuagenarian identified as Chakodi Yadav was shot dead near a pond in Husia village under Mayurhand police station on Saturday nigh, the officer said.

Police have arrested one person in this regard, he said.

A case against seven villagers was registered on the statement of the Yadav's family members, said Officer-in-Charge of Mayurhand Police station Rambriksh Ram.

Family members of Yadav told police that the accused persons were threatening Yadav with dire consequences for last one week as their land dispute pending in the local court was in advanced stage of judgement.

Following the incident, angry local residents put up road blockade on Sunday demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

The Block Development Officer Saket Kumar Singh and Ram along with adequate force rushed to the spot and assured to arrest the culprits and provide compensation as per government's norm.

The blockade was then withdrawn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: Researchers

Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: R...

 United States
3
(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume fl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022