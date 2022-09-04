Septuagenarian murdered over land dispute

A septuagenarian was shot dead over a long-standing land dispute in Jharkhand's Chatra district, a police officer said on Sunday.

The septuagenarian identified as Chakodi Yadav was shot dead near a pond in Husia village under Mayurhand police station on Saturday nigh, the officer said.

Police have arrested one person in this regard, he said.

A case against seven villagers was registered on the statement of the Yadav's family members, said Officer-in-Charge of Mayurhand Police station Rambriksh Ram.

Family members of Yadav told police that the accused persons were threatening Yadav with dire consequences for last one week as their land dispute pending in the local court was in advanced stage of judgement.

Following the incident, angry local residents put up road blockade on Sunday demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

The Block Development Officer Saket Kumar Singh and Ram along with adequate force rushed to the spot and assured to arrest the culprits and provide compensation as per government's norm.

The blockade was then withdrawn.

