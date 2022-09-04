Left Menu

Sticky bombs recovered from a hybrid terrorist in Sopore: Police

In a first such instance in the Kashmir valley, security forces have recovered sticky bombs or magnetic IEDs from a hybrid terrorist in Sopore township of Baramulla district of the union territory, police said on Sunday.The militant, identified as Saqib Shakeel Dar, was arrested Saturday evening.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-09-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 20:21 IST
Sticky bombs recovered from a hybrid terrorist in Sopore: Police
  • Country:
  • India

In a first such instance in the Kashmir valley, security forces have recovered sticky bombs or magnetic IEDs from a hybrid terrorist in Sopore township of Baramulla district of the union territory, police said on Sunday.

The militant, identified as Saqib Shakeel Dar, was arrested Saturday evening. He is working as a hybrid terrorist of proscribed terrorist organization LeT and was in a constant search of an opportunity to carry out attacks on security forces and civilians.

Hybrid terrorist is a term coined by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir to describe those ultras who carry out a subversive task assigned to them by their handlers before slipping back into normal life.

Speaking to reporters in Sopore, in north Kashmir, SP Sopore, Shabir Nawab, said the security forces laid a naka in Shangergund area of Sopore on a specific input about the movement of a hybrid terrorist on Saturday evening.

The hybrid terrorist was arrested and a pistol, a pistol magazine, eight pistol rounds were seized from his possession, while sticky bombs were recovered from a location told by him, the officer said.

Nawab said after questioning the arrested ultra, security forces recovered three sticky bombs or magnetic bombs and seven detonators from an orchard of village Chek-i- Brath area. Further investigation is on, he said.

The SP said it was for the first time that sticky bombs were recovered in Sopore.

Officials said it was the first instance that the sticky bombs were recovered in the valley. There have been a couple of such instances in Jammu region of the UT earlier.

Sticky bomb is a magnetic bomb, which sticks to a vehicle, it is a high explosive and very destructive and dangerous to security forces and civilians and can cause huge loss of life and property, the SP said.

Nawab said the recovery of the bombs was a huge success for the security forces.

Earlier, on July 3, six sticky bombs along with other arms and ammunition were recovered from a terrorist hideout in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

In May, four Hindu pilgrims were killed and at least 20 injured when their bus caught fire near Katra in Jammu. Police suspect a sticky bomb might have been used to trigger the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: Researchers

Nitric oxide 'scavengers' are used to treat triple-negative breast cancer: R...

 United States
3
(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume flow of liquid hydrogen after leak was detected in engine cavity

(Update: Launch Scrubbed) NASA Artemis I 2nd launch attempt: Teams resume fl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Pfizer, BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022