K'taka to hire senior, experienced lawyers to argue on border row with Maharashtra, says CM Bommai

Senior andan experienced legal team will be appointed to effectively argue on behalf of Karnataka, Bommai told reporters at the airport here.The Chief Minister said the issue had been discussed with the Advocate General and a study done.On the order of the High Court of Karnataka to consider CET common entrance test marks for admission to professional courses, Bommai said the Advocate General has been instructed to study the order and submit a report.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-09-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 20:28 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said senior and experienced lawyers would be appointed in the legal team of the State to argue in the Supreme Court over the border row with Maharashtra.

“The border row between Karnataka and Maharashtra will come up for hearing in the Supreme Court on November 23. Senior andan experienced legal team will be appointed to effectively argue on behalf of Karnataka,” Bommai told reporters at the airport here.

The Chief Minister said the issue had been discussed with the Advocate General and a study done.

On the order of the High Court of Karnataka to consider CET (common entrance test) marks for admission to professional courses, Bommai said the Advocate General has been instructed to study the order and submit a report. A decision on filing an appeal in the apex court would be taken after consulting legal experts.

