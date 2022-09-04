Left Menu

J-K land of divine and wisdom, all must work together for nation building: LG Sinha

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-09-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 20:29 IST
Jammu and Kashmir is the land of divine and wisdom, and the energy field of science and spirituality and all must collectively work to spread nobility and contribute to nation building, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said Sunday.

He attended the 'Ekadash Samman Samaroh' of Shrimad Jagadguru Sharda Sarvagya Peetham and Hindi Kashmiri Sangam at Nund Reshi Auditorium, SKUAST-Kashmir.

Jagadguru Shankracharya Swami Amritanand Dev Teerth Ji Maharaj, Peethaadheeshwar, Shrimad Jagadguru Sharda Sarvagya Peetham was present on the occasion.

Congratulating the organisers and eminent personalities felicitated on the occasion, the Lt Governor said the endeavour has brought people from different walks of life on a common platform.

''Jammu and Kashmir is the land of the divine and wisdom. It is the energy field of science and spirituality. We must collectively work to spread nobility and contribute to the efforts of nation building,'' he said.

The occasion also marked the conclusion of an International Conference organised on the role and influence of Adi Shankaracharya, Sufis and Saints in Kashmir, and the historical and cultural significance of the Sharda Peeth.

