Kingpin of immigration racket arrested, says Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Sunday said it has nabbed the kingpin of an immigration racket days after arresting four of its agents for allegedly duping people by sending them abroad with fake documents.

Following the arrest of 52-year-old Narayanbhai Chaudhary in Delhi on August 30, as many as 325 Indian passports, 175 visa papers and over 1,200 forged immigration stamps were seized, officials said.

According to the police, the agents of the immigration racket used to charge Rs 65-70 lakh to facilitate the travel, allied procedures and settlement in the USA based on fake documents. Four agents of the racket were arrested in August, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Tanu Sharma said on June 6, Ravi Rameshbhai Chaudhary was deported from Kuwait. At the arrival immigration clearance, it was found that his passport was fake, she said.

Interrogation of the deported passenger, the mastermind of the immigration racket was identified and four agents were arrested, Sharma said, adding the kingpin however managed to flee.

He was arrested in Delhi through electronic surveillance and local intelligence, said the DCP, IGI airport.

During interrogation, Narayanbhai Chaudhary claimed that he is a popular immigration agent in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, Mehsana and nearby areas,'' the DCP said.

He used to collect the details of families and individuals interested in settling in the USA. Thereafter, he contacted the target person and showed them a rosy dream of life in the USA before arranging their illegal immigration, she said.

