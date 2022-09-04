Nagpur: 6 booked for taking bank loan of Rs 1 cr using fake documents
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 04-09-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 21:00 IST
Six persons have been booked for allegedly submitting fake documents to avail a loan of Rs 1crore from a leading bank, a Nagpur police official said on Sunday.
They irregularity came light when the six accused started defaulting on repayment, after which the regional sales head of the bank registered a complaint of cheating and other offences, the Sitabuldi police station official said.
