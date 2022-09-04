Left Menu

Days after girl reported missing, parents arrested for pushing her into canal

Three days after a student of class five was reported missing, police on Sunday arrested her parents on the charge of pushing their daughter into a canal to kill her.The police claimed that the couple has confessed to their crime. The couple has confessed that they pushed their daughter into the canal.

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 04-09-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 22:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three days after a student of class five was reported missing, police on Sunday arrested her parents on the charge of pushing their daughter into a canal to kill her.

The police claimed that the couple has confessed to their crime. Enraged about their daughter ''talking with many boys and making indecent gestures'', they pushed her into the canal, a police official said.

However, the body of the girl is yet to be recovered.

Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar said, ''Babloo and his wife Ruby lodged a missing complaint with the police on September 1 about their daughter who is a student of class five.'' Based on the investigation, the couple has been arrested for pushing their daughter into the canal, the police officer said. ''The couple has confessed that they pushed their daughter into the canal. Based on the information provided by them we are trying to locate the girl's body,'' Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

