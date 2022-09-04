Four held for cutting birthday cake with sword in Latur
- Country:
- India
Four persons were arrested on Sunday for cutting a cake in public with a sword in Maharashtra's Latur district, a police official said.
They have been identified as Hrithik Hulgunde, whose birthday was being celebrated, Wajid Sayyed, Sanvidhan Dhavare and Samvak Kamble, said Sub Inspector Mahesh Galgate of Vivekanand police station.
Two others who took part in the celebration on September 2 are on the run and efforts were on to nab them, he added. Police were alerted to the incident by social media photographs, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
