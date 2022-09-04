Left Menu

Swedish Financial Stability Council backs government guarantees for power firms

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 04-09-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 22:21 IST
Sweden's Financial Stability Council on said on Sunday it had formally endorsed measures proposed by the government to provide financial guarantees for power producers trading in electricity derivatives, in a bid to prevent a financial crisis.

The council has representatives from the Ministry of Finance, the Financial Supervisory Authority, the National Debt Office and the Swedish central bank.

