Swedish Financial Stability Council backs government guarantees for power firms
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 04-09-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 22:21 IST
- Country:
- Norway
Sweden's Financial Stability Council on said on Sunday it had formally endorsed measures proposed by the government to provide financial guarantees for power producers trading in electricity derivatives, in a bid to prevent a financial crisis.
The council has representatives from the Ministry of Finance, the Financial Supervisory Authority, the National Debt Office and the Swedish central bank.
