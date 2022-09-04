3 labourers run over by train in Punjab's Ludhiana
Three labourers were run over by a train when they were trying to cross a rail track near Dhandari Kalan in Punjab's Ludhiana district on Sunday, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.
GRP in-charge Jaskaran Singh said the migrant labourers were run over by the Ludhiana-Ambala passenger train. They died on the spot, Singh added.
