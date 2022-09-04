Left Menu

3 labourers run over by train in Punjab's Ludhiana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-09-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 22:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three labourers were run over by a train when they were trying to cross a rail track near Dhandari Kalan in Punjab's Ludhiana district on Sunday, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

GRP in-charge Jaskaran Singh said the migrant labourers were run over by the Ludhiana-Ambala passenger train. They died on the spot, Singh added.

