Uttarakhand STF lodges case in Forest Inspector Online 2021 examination

The Special Task Force of Uttarakhand Police on Sunday registered a case in the Forest Inspector Online 2021 examination after confirmation of rigging by examination authorities. The development came after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the state Director General of Police to check the authenticity of the examination. This is part of CM Dhami's policy of zero tolerance on corruption and strict action against the examination mafia, said an official statement from CMO.

Prior to this, the Uttarakhand Police had informed about the arrest of 34 people, including an important accomplice of the copying mafia- Sampanna Rao from Uttar Pradesh, in connection with the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) paper leak case and the recovery of cash amounting to Rs 92 lakh in the matter. UKSSSC is a written exam conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSC) in December 2021. This was one of the major examinations conducted by the commission for 854 posts across 13 departments.

According to a recent statement, the case of the Forest Inspector Online 2021 examination was initially directed to the DGP who further handed it over to the STF which booked the case after receiving a confirmation of rigging in the Forest Inspector Online 2021 examination. "If there is any irregularity in the recruitment process, then strict action will be taken against those involved. No guilty will be spared. Our government will not allow injustice to happen to the honest and hardworking youth of our state," CM Dhami had said while consistently mentioning non-compromise with the policy of zero tolerance on corruption.

The STF informed that the recruitment examination for the posts of Forest Inspector was held online from September 16, 2021 to September 25, 2021 in 18 shifts. In the exam, vacancies for a total of 316 posts were available and the irregularities and use of unfair means by some students in the above case were confirmed after the probe of STF Cyber.

"After investigations in the case, today the Cyber Police Station Dehradun is being tried Crime No.: 22/22 Section 420/120 B Bhadvi, 66 I.T. Act and 3/5/6/9/10 Uttar Pradesh Public Examination has been registered under the Prevention of Cheating Act," it said. While an "intensive interrogation" in the matter is underway, the statement also mentioned that some of the primarily identified students and copying mafia involved in the case were taken into custody.

The CMO further disclosed that the "evident involvement" of the agency conducting the exam also came to light. "Evidence of the involvement of M/S NSEIT Limited, the agency conducting this examination, has come to light from the preliminary investigation and also some private institutes where the examinations were conducted have also been identified," it said.

In the above online copying mafia gang, involvement of the people of Haridwar countryside, western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi were also found in the preliminary investigation. In the online copying examination gang, private institutions where there were centres of copying, some people of the agency conducting the online examination, room invigilators, and some people associated with the examination have come to suspicious light in the investigation. (ANI)

