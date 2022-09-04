Two dead in suspected fight in Jaipur

Two men who allegedly had a scuffle on Saturday night died here, police said on Sunday.

While 48-year-old Mool Chand Meena was found dead in Vishwakarma area, Manjesh (27) was lying in an injured state one kilometre away on the same road on Sunday.

A few hours later, Manjesh succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital.

It is suspected that they suffered injuries while fighting but the case of twin deaths is being probed from all angles, police said.

Meena was found dead in Surya Nagar while Manjesh (27) was found critically injured about one kilometre away. He was rushed to Kanwatia Hospital, where he died.

''It is suspected that Manjesh and Meena had a scuffle late Saturday night. They suffered injuries during the scuffle. However, the case is being probed to ascertain facts,'' Assistant Commissioner of Police, Chomu, Rajendra Singh Nirwan said.

The injuries on the body of Meena show that he was hit by some heavy stone, while Manjesh had some internal injuries as well.

The police questioned some people to ascertain whether a third person was also involved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)