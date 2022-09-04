Left Menu

Maha: Woman held for stealing valuables of train passengers

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 22:46 IST
Maha: Woman held for stealing valuables of train passengers
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old woman was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) for allegedly stealing the jewellery of passengers on trains, an official said on Sunday.

The woman, identified as Muskan Sheikh who hails from Gulbarga, was arrested by crime branch officials of GRP on Saturday at the Kurla terminus when she was trying to flee to Karnataka, he said.

In May, a 22-year-old woman lodged an FIR in Thane GRP alleging that someone stole her gold chain when she was boarding a train at Ambernath station.

Sheikh was identified through CCTV camera footage, the official said, adding that she had been involved in stealing the jewellery of passengers.

A case was registered under section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and stolen ornaments were recovered from Sheikh, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
2
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
3
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Norrie sets up fourth-round showdown with Rublev at U.S. Open; Tennis-Swiatek tames Davis to reach U.S. Open fourth round and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Norrie sets up fourth-round showdown with Rublev...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022