Realtor shot in Delhi's Burari succumbs at hospital

A 48-year-old realtor, who was shot at allegedly by two unidentified assailants in north Delhi's Burari area last month, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday at a hospital here, police said.

The victim, identified as Amit Gupta, was also a hotelier, they said.

The police said the incident took place around 12.55 pm on August 23. The assailants fired four times at Gupta and fled the spot.

No arrests have been made in the case yet.

Police suspect that jailed gangsters from Gogi gang targeted Gupta over his alleged links to rival Tillu Tajpuriya gang.

''During investigation, police found the victim was allegedly associated with Tillu, who was helping him get land in several area,'' a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi had earlier said a police team found that Gupta was shot at by two unidentified assailants at Labour Chowk and was rushed to a hospital where he underwent a surgery.

He had suffered bullet wounds in his left leg and abdomen, the DCP said.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) and provisions of the Arms Act, he added.

