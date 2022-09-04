Real estate company director arrested for duping over 400 people

The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a real estate company director for allegedly duping people in the name of a housing project. According to Delhi Police, the accused Prem Shankar Gupta (66), a resident of Sector 104, Puri Emrald Society, Gurugram had cheated of Rs 16 crores (approx) from more than 400 victims by inducing them to invest in his housing project "County Garden" of M/s Om Krishna Developers Pvt Ltd to be developed at Neemrana, Rajasthan.

Gupta was booked under section 406/420/120B of IPC. Deputy Commissioner of Police, EOW Jitendra Kumar Meena said the case was registered on the complaint of Suresh Mansukhani, a resident of Kenwood Towers, Charmwood Village, Faridabad against M/s Om Krishna Developers Pvt Ltd. having office at Express Arcade, Netaji Subhash Place, New Delhi and its directors namely Prem Shankar Gupta, Urmila Gupta (wife) and Diksha Gupta (daughter) for their housing project "County Garden" to be developed at Neemrana, Rajasthan.

Meena said the Complainant was allotted Plot No F-669 measuring 150 sq. yards against his investment of Rs 10.16 lakh in the said housing project by alleged directors but the possession of the plot could not be delivered to him and the project was also not developed till date. During the inquiry, it was found that neither have any legitimate land nor did they have permission from Urban Development Trust, Bhiwadi to develop a residential colony there. Subsequently, the above-said case was registered and an investigation was taken up.

Delhi Police said Prem Shankar Gupta played an active role in the affairs of the accused company alongwith his family. "Accused persons induced general public with dishonest intention through advertisements/agents of M/s Om Krishna Developers Pvt Ltd to invest in their housing project County Garden while the same was not approved by concerned authorities. They did not even apply to change the land use of the land allotted to them for the said housing project. On the assurance of alleged persons, a large number of general public attracted to their housing project and invested their hard-earned money which is collectively a very huge amount in crores," Police said.

The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police conducted a raid on Sunday at Puri Emrald Society, Gurugram and arrested Prem Shankar Gupta. His accomplishes Urmila Gupta and Diksha Gupta are absconding and non-bailable warrant has been issued against them. (ANI)

