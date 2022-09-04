Asia Cup Scoreboard: IND vs PAK

Pakistan Innings (Target: 182 runs from 20 overs) Mohammad Rizwan c Yadav b Pandya 71 Babar Azam c Sharma b Ravi Bishnoi 14 Fakhar Zaman c Kohli b Chahal 15 Mohammad Nawaz c Hooda b Kumar 42 Khushdil Shah not out 14 Asif Ali lbw b Arshdeep Singh 16 Iftikhar Ahmed not out 2 Extras: (LB-2 W-6) 8 Total: (For 5 wickets in 19.5 overs) 182 Fall of wickets: 1/22 2/63 3/136 4/147 5/180 Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-40-1, Arshdeep Singh 3.5-0-27-1, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-26-1, Hardik Pandya 4-0-44-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-43-1.

