Left Menu

CBI makes one more arrest in Tapan Kandu murder case

The CBI has arrested another accused in the killing of Congress councillor Tapan Kandu, from neighbouring Jharkhand, a senior official said on Sunday.Kandu, the councillor from Jhalda Municipality in West Bengals Purulia district, was allegedly shot dead by three motorcycle-borne miscreants near his residence on March 13 when he was returning with friends after an evening walk.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-09-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 00:00 IST
CBI makes one more arrest in Tapan Kandu murder case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has arrested another accused in the killing of Congress councillor Tapan Kandu, from neighbouring Jharkhand, a senior official said on Sunday.

Kandu, the councillor from Jhalda Municipality in West Bengal's Purulia district, was allegedly shot dead by three motorcycle-borne miscreants near his residence on March 13 when he was returning with friends after an evening walk. The accused was arrested from Jharkhand's Ramgarh area on Saturday following a tip-off, the official said, adding, he has been sent to 10-days' police custody. CBI sleuths have also seized from his possession the bike that was allegedly used in the killing, the official said.

The central agency has so far arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in the crime.

It had taken over investigation of the case from the West Bengal Police on April 6, acting on orders of the Calcutta High Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
2
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
3
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Norrie sets up fourth-round showdown with Rublev at U.S. Open; Tennis-Swiatek tames Davis to reach U.S. Open fourth round and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Norrie sets up fourth-round showdown with Rublev...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022