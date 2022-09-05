CBI makes one more arrest in Tapan Kandu murder case
The CBI has arrested another accused in the killing of Congress councillor Tapan Kandu, from neighbouring Jharkhand, a senior official said on Sunday.Kandu, the councillor from Jhalda Municipality in West Bengals Purulia district, was allegedly shot dead by three motorcycle-borne miscreants near his residence on March 13 when he was returning with friends after an evening walk.
Kandu, the councillor from Jhalda Municipality in West Bengal's Purulia district, was allegedly shot dead by three motorcycle-borne miscreants near his residence on March 13 when he was returning with friends after an evening walk. The accused was arrested from Jharkhand's Ramgarh area on Saturday following a tip-off, the official said, adding, he has been sent to 10-days' police custody. CBI sleuths have also seized from his possession the bike that was allegedly used in the killing, the official said.
The central agency has so far arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in the crime.
It had taken over investigation of the case from the West Bengal Police on April 6, acting on orders of the Calcutta High Court.
