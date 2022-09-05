Left Menu

Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in Norfolk, Virginia shooting

Two people were killed and five others were injured in a shooting in Norfolk, Virginia, police said Sunday.Officers responded to a report of gunfire around midnight. Several Norfolk State University students were victims of the shooting at an off-campus location, the university said on its Facebook page.

PTI | Norfolk | Updated: 05-09-2022 00:08 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 00:08 IST
Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in Norfolk, Virginia shooting
  • Country:
  • Canada

Two people were killed and five others were injured in a shooting in Norfolk, Virginia, police said Sunday.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire around midnight. When they arrived, they found four women and three men with gunshot wounds, police said.

Zabre Miller, 25, and Angela McKnight, 19, later died at a hospital, police said. Several Norfolk State University students were victims of the shooting at an off-campus location, the university said on its Facebook page. “Initial indications are that our students were innocent bystanders of a shooting at an evening house party,” the university wrote in the post.

NSU also said police secured the campus, and there was no present danger.

Detectives were continuing to investigate Sunday, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
3
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Norrie sets up fourth-round showdown with Rublev at U.S. Open; Tennis-Swiatek tames Davis to reach U.S. Open fourth round and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Norrie sets up fourth-round showdown with Rublev...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022