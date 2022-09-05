Left Menu

Berlin police shoot dead man who killed woman with an ax

The victim died on the scene of her injuries.As of Sunday afternoon, police were still investigating the crime. They hadnt yet released details on the identities of the suspect or the victim, nor on the motive for the attack.

PTI | Vienna | Updated: 05-09-2022 00:58 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 00:58 IST
Berlin police shoot dead man who killed woman with an ax
  • Country:
  • Austria

A man killed a woman with an ax in the German capital on Sunday morning before being shot dead by police, officials said.

Police said that they were called to an apartment in Berlin's Lichtenberg neighbourhood shortly before 8 a.m. As they arrived, they saw a man striking a woman with an ax.

Officers shot and killed the suspect, according to a police statement. The victim died on the scene of her injuries.

As of Sunday afternoon, police were still investigating the crime. They hadn't yet released details on the identities of the suspect or the victim, nor on the motive for the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
3
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Norrie sets up fourth-round showdown with Rublev at U.S. Open; Tennis-Swiatek tames Davis to reach U.S. Open fourth round and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Norrie sets up fourth-round showdown with Rublev...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022