Left Menu

Zelenskiy says Ukraine takes three settlements in south, east

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 05-09-2022 01:46 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 01:43 IST
Zelenskiy says Ukraine takes three settlements in south, east
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Sunday that his forces had taken two settlements in southern Ukraine, a third settlement in the east, and additional territory in the east of the country.

He did not say precisely where the territories were and provided no timeline, except to say he had received "good reports" at a meeting Sunday from his military commanders and head of intelligence.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy thanked his forces for liberating a settlement in the eastern Donetsk region, the taking of "certain heights" also in an eastern area in the Lysychansk-Siversk direction and liberating two southern settlements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
3
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Norrie sets up fourth-round showdown with Rublev at U.S. Open; Tennis-Swiatek tames Davis to reach U.S. Open fourth round and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Norrie sets up fourth-round showdown with Rublev...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022