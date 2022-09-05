Zelenskiy says Ukraine takes three settlements in south, east
- Country:
- Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Sunday that his forces had taken two settlements in southern Ukraine, a third settlement in the east, and additional territory in the east of the country.
He did not say precisely where the territories were and provided no timeline, except to say he had received "good reports" at a meeting Sunday from his military commanders and head of intelligence.
In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy thanked his forces for liberating a settlement in the eastern Donetsk region, the taking of "certain heights" also in an eastern area in the Lysychansk-Siversk direction and liberating two southern settlements.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donetsk
- Ukraine
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Lysychansk
- Zelenskiy
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy warns of 'ugly' Russian attack as Ukraine prepares to celebrate Independence Day
WRAPUP 1-Zelenskiy warns of 'ugly' Russian attack as Ukraine prepares to mark independence
With ‘bravery’ as its new brand, Ukraine is turning advertising into a weapon of war
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now