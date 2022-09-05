Left Menu

Ten dead, at least 15 hurt in Saskatchewan stabbings -Canadian police

The attacks happened at multiple locations, including James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon in Saskatchewan, and there were 13 crime scenes that police were investigating, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan said. Police said that some of the victims appeared to have been targeted by the suspects while others were attacked randomly.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2022 03:40 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 03:40 IST
Canadian police on Sunday said they were on the hunt for two suspects believed to have killed 10 people and injured at least 15 others in stabbings in the Saskatchewan province.

Police named Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson as the two suspects and said they were traveling in a black, Nissan Rogue. The attacks happened at multiple locations, including James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon in Saskatchewan, and there were 13 crime scenes that police were investigating, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan said.

Police said that some of the victims appeared to have been targeted by the suspects while others were attacked randomly. There may be additional injured victims who transported themselves to various hospitals, police told reporters at a news conference.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

