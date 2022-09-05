Ten dead, at least 15 hurt in Saskatchewan stabbings -Canadian police

Canadian police on Sunday said they were on the hunt for two suspects believed to have killed 10 people and injured at least 15 others in stabbings in the Saskatchewan province.

Police named Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson as the two suspects and said they were traveling in a black Nissan Rogue. The stabbings were reported early in the morning, and at 8:20 a.m. local time police issued a province-wide dangerous persons alert. By the afternoon, similar alerts were also issued in Saskatchewan's neighboring provinces Alberta and Manitoba.

Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said that authorities did not know if they had changed vehicles. “Their location and direction of travel is unknown,” Blackmore said.“It is horrific what has occurred in our province today.”

Blackmore said police were still in the initial stages of the investigation, and trying to determine the relationship between the two suspects and whether they were known to police. The attacks happened at multiple locations, including James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon in Saskatchewan, and there were 13 crime scenes that police were investigating, the RCMP in Saskatchewan said.

Police said that some of the victims appeared to have been targeted by the suspects while others were attacked randomly. There may be additional injured victims who transported themselves to various hospitals, police told reporters at a news conference.

A spokesperson for the Saskatchewan Health Authority in a statement said that the department had called for additional staff to help respond to the situation.

