Assam: Man held for selling fake gold items in Nagaon

The Assam police arrested a man for possession and sale of fake gold articles, said the officials on Sunday. The police also seized 18 pieces of fake gold articles.

The arrest was made in the Nagaon district. "These people used to bury it under the ground in an empty space and when a customer came, they would give it to him. We have arrested one person," police said.

Earlier on September 3, Assam Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in a joint operation seized 400 kilograms of ganja and arrested one person in the Nagaon district. The arrested accused person was identified as Hasan Ali.

Based on secret information, a combined team of police and CRPF launched an operation at Nagaon town and seized the ganja from a house owned by Hasan Ali who is the kingpin of ganja distribution in the district. Leena Doley, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Nagaon district told ANI that Hasan Ali had brought the contraband from Dimapur in Nagaland and distributed it in the Nagaon district.

"Today under the leadership of the Officer-in-Charge of Nagaon police station, we have successfully detected about 400 kg of ganja from the house of Hasan Ali. As per our information, he is the main distributor of ganja in Nagaon. He brings the contraband from Dimapur in Nagaland and he distributes this from his home. We have recovered and seized the ganja. Our drive against drugs and NDPS items is going on. It is a big haul," Doley said. Earlier on Thursday, Assam Police seized a huge quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 12 lakh and apprehended two drug peddlers in the Karimganj district.

Based on secret information, a team of Karimganj district police led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gitartha Dev Sarma launched an operation and intercepted a four-wheeler in the Bhanga area in the district and seized 131 grams of heroin and three packets of Yaba tablets weighing about 66 grams from the vehicle. Police also seized the vehicle and apprehended two drug peddlers identified as Ahmedur Rahman and Kazi Alauddin.

Gitartha Dev Sarma, DSP of Karimganj district said that they launched the operation based on the information that, some drug peddlers of Hailakandi district are carrying drugs toward Karimganj. "We have intercepted a four-wheeler at Bhanga area and during a search of the vehicle, we have found 10 soap cases containing 131 grams of heroin and three packets of Yaba tablets. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 12 lakh. We have also apprehended two drug peddlers," Gitartha Dev Sarma said.

Last month, the Assam Police had seized 92.550 kg of ganja and arrested one person.According to Police, the arrested person has been identified as Koilash Das. Acting on a tip-off, the Bajali and Nalbari district police forces carried out a joint operation at Mahtali Gaon in Bajali last evening.

During the search operation at the shop of Koilash Das, the police team seized Ganja from his possession. Earlier on August 2, in a joint operation conducted by the Central Reserve Police Force and the Assam Police, narcotics worth Rs 15 crore had been seized from Assam's Karbi Anglong district. In the operation, three drug smugglers had also been apprehended. (ANI)

