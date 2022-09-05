Left Menu

Bodies of 2 women recovered near Ranchi, likely murdered over witchcraft suspicion

Police have recovered the bodies of two women who were allegedly killed over suspicion of practising witchcraft, near Jharkhands Ranchi district, officials said.Another woman is missing and a search operation is underway to trace her, they said.The deceased appeared to have been hit with sticks and dumped in a hilly area, about 60 km from here, said Ranchi Superintendent of Police Rural, Naushad Alam.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-09-2022 09:07 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 09:07 IST
Police have recovered the bodies of two women who were allegedly killed over suspicion of practising witchcraft, near Jharkhand’s Ranchi district, officials said.

Another woman is missing and a search operation is underway to trace her, they said.

The deceased appeared to have been hit with sticks and dumped in a hilly area, about 60 km from here, said Ranchi Superintendent of Police (Rural), Naushad Alam. “A police team was rushed to the spot after we received information about the incident on Sunday afternoon. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of killing over witchcraft suspicion,” he said.

The women, identified as Railu Devi (45) and Dholi Devi (60), were allegedly killed in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. “Search efforts are underway for the missing woman based on the inputs of villagers,” Sonahatu Police Station In-charge Mukesh Hembrom said.

