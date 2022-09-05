Left Menu

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

A Madrassa teacher from Hyderabad, has been arrested after he was accused of sodomizing a minor boy in the Santosh Nagar area.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 05-09-2022 09:55 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 09:55 IST
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Madrassa teacher from Hyderabad, has been arrested after he was accused of sodomizing a minor boy in the Santosh Nagar area. According to the Police, the 14-year-old minor was sodomised by the 21-year-old Madrassa teacher and the teacher has been booked and sent to judicial custody.

"A 14-year-old was sodomised by the Madrassa teacher. After the victim's family filed a complaint, the case was booked against him under the relevant sections of POCSO. The accused was arrested and has been sent to judicial remand," a higher police official told ANI. Sodomy is an act of performing unnatural or abnormal sexual intercourse on a person, which can be anal or oral in nature.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government on August 31, announced that it will conduct a survey of unrecognised madrassas to ascertain the number of students, teachers, curriculum and affiliation with any non-government organisation of these institutions. The survey will be carried out as per the requirement of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in connection with the availability of basic facilities to the students in madrassas, Minister of State for Minority Affairs Danish Azad Ansari said.

Meanwhile, the government has also ordered holding a survey of unrecognised madrassas by October 5, teams will constitute officials of the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) and District Minority Officers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
3
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
4
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022