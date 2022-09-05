Left Menu

India's Bengaluru hit by flooding, traffic snarls after heavy rain

The city is home to companies such as Amazon, Flipkart and Wipro, all of whom run logistics and other operations from there. Several firms, including Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs and Indian food delivery company Swiggy asked emplyees to work from home, several people who work there told Reuters. Social media asked commuters to avoid certain routes because of heavy water-logging. Local television showed wading in waist-deep water and long traffic jams.

Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-09-2022 10:25 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 10:23 IST
Water-logging in several parts of Bengaluru Image Credit: ANI
Large parts of India's tech capital Bengaluru were under water on Monday after torrential rains lashed the city, causing crippling traffic disruptions and prompting offices to issue work-from-home orders to employees. The city is home to companies such as Amazon, Flipkart and Wipro, all of whom run logistics and other operations from there.

Several firms, including Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs and Indian food delivery company Swiggy asked emplyees to work from home, several people who work there told Reuters. Social media asked commuters to avoid certain routes because of heavy water-logging.

Local television showed wading in waist-deep water and long traffic jams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

