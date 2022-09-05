PM Jacinda Ardern to represent NZ at UN General Assembly

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to New York on 17 September to represent New Zealand at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), co-host a Christchurch Call to Action Leader's Summit, and participate in events to promote trade, investment, and tourism.

"I look forward to visiting the United States to meet with counterparts, and taking the opportunity to further promote New Zealand's reconnecting plan," Jacinda Ardern said.

"It's an important opportunity to set out New Zealand's continued commitment to the multilateral system and international rules based order. As the world continues to grapple with COVID-19, climate change, the Ukraine and geopolitical tensions, international cooperation is more important than ever," Jacinda Ardern said.

She will co-host the Christchurch Call to Action Leader's Summit with President of France Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday 20 September.

"I look forward to meeting with heads of state and global tech leaders to continue our important work to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online," Jacinda Ardern said.

While in New York, the Prime Minister will take part in a number of bilateral meetings with other world leaders, multilateral events and deliver New Zealand's national statement at the General Assembly.

She will also use the opportunity to promote New Zealand trade and export interests including meeting with Motion Picture Association of America executives to promote New Zealand as a film destination and attend the launch of the Invest New Zealand campaign "Do Good, Do Well" alongside major US investment funds.

The Prime Minister will travel on Air New Zealand's inaugural direct flight to New York on Saturday 17 September.

"The new direct flights to New York is an exciting step in reconnecting New Zealand with the world, and will bring a welcome boost for our tourism and other businesses," Jacinda Ardern said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)