Sri Lanka bill to trim president's powers likely to become law soon-minister
Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said on Monday a constitutional amendment bill trimming presidential powers is expected to become law in a couple of weeks. "The new amendment will reduce presidential powers and bring back participatory governance. It requires a two-third majority in the house to become law.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said on Monday a constitutional amendment bill trimming presidential powers is expected to become law in a couple of weeks.
"The new amendment will reduce presidential powers and bring back participatory governance. Sri Lanka is also in the process of drafting out a new anti-terror law that will be in line with international best practices," Sabry told reporters at the foreign ministry. The bill is yet to be voted on in parliament. It requires a two-thirds majority in the house to become law.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sri Lanka
- Ali Sabry
- Sri Lanka's
- Sabry
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka’s main Opposition party demands ex-president Rajapaksa must be tried for ‘misusing funds’
Sri Lanka police detain 3 student activists, probe anti-govt conspiracy
New long-fingered bat species discovered in India, Sri Lanka: Team members
8 Sri Lankan refugees including children came to Dhanushkodi, probe underway
Sri Lanka's national consumer price index surges 66.7% year on year in July