MP: Man objects to recording of electricity meter reading, thrashes power firm employee

A man allegedly thrashed an outsourced employee of a state-run power supply company when the latter went to his house in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city to record the electricity meter reading, police said on Monday. A video purportedly showing the man thrashing the employee on Saturday went viral on social media platforms.

When the power company's employee Brijmohan Dhakad (30) reached the house in Sikarawari Mohalla to note the electricity meter reading, the house owner's son Anurag Kushwaha objected to it, Janakganj police station in-charge Alok Parihar said.

Kushwaha then allegedly thrashed the employee and broke his meter reading equipment, he said.

Dhakad said when he reached Kushwaha's home, the latter asked why he had come to record the meter reading. The employee alleged that the man asked him never to come again and beat him up.

Later, Dhakad along with some of his colleagues sat on a dharna outside the Janakganj police station, demanding action against the man.

The police on Sunday registered a case against Kushwaha under Indian Penal Code Sections 294 (obscene act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief) and 508 (threatening), Parihar said.

