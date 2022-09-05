Woman, son arrested for drug peddling in Assam

A woman and her son have been arrested from Nagaon district of Assam on charges of drug peddling, police said on Monday.

The two were travelling to Mikirbheta on a two-wheeler when they were intercepted in Jajori area of the district on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

''30 containers filled with drugs were seized from their possession,'' he said.

Police have launched an operation to nab other members of the gang, the officer added.

