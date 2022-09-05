Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Lucknow hotel; many trapped

A fire broke out at a hotel in Hazratganj area of the city on Monday and a number of people are trapped inside the building, police said. Asked about the cause of the incident, the official said, It may be due to a short-circuit.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-09-2022 12:08 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 12:02 IST
Fire breaks out at Lucknow hotel; many trapped
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a hotel in Hazratganj area of the city on Monday and a number of people are trapped inside the building, police said. The incident took place at Levana Suites on Madan Mohan Malviya Marg in Hazratganj area. ''According to the hotel owner, there are 30 rooms in the building and 18 were occupied. There were 35-40 people there and some had left the hotel in the morning,'' District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar told reporters. ''Fire teams are on the job and many people were taken out of the hotel and have been rushed to the hospital,'' he said. Asked about the cause of the incident, the official said, ''It may be due to a short-circuit. The exact cause is being ascertained. The hotel owner told us that there is a banquet on the first floor where something happened.'' Fumes were seen coming out of the hotel, creating panic in the area. Fire teams had a tough time dousing the flames after breaking glasses.

The fire teams are searching the premises to ensure no one is stuck inside, Gangwar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022