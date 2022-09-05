J&K: PDP's PAC meet begins

The political affairs committee (PAC) of the PDP is meeting here on Monday to discuss the emerging political situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting is currently underway at the residence of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti and top leaders of the party, including Naeem Akhtar, Abdul Rehman Veeri and Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura are present.

''Important meeting of Party's Political Affairs Committee underway at Fairview, Gupkar under the chairmanship of Party President @MehboobaMufti,'' the PDP tweeted from its official handle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)