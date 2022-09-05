PM Modi extends Teachers' Day greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to "all the hardworking teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds". The Prime Minister also paid tribute to former President Dr Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

"Greetings on Teachers Day, especially to all the hardworking teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds. I also pay homage to our former President Dr Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary," PM Modi tweeted. In a video message, the PM highlighting the contribution of teachers said that while a mother gives birth, a teacher gives life.

"The teacher holds the same place in life as a mother. We have also seen such teachers who are more concerned about their loved ones than themselves. They spend their life with their students. Mother gives birth but the teacher gives life. The contribution of teachers is always felt in the life of all of us. In every person's life, there will be something said by them in their childhood which becomes a part of their life. The teacher never retires. If we have good teachers, good scientists, good doctors, then there are some teachers behind them," said PM Modi. He also said that giving respect to teachers is a duty of all.

Remembering former president Radhakrishnan whose birth anniversary is celebrated as Teachers' Day, the Prime Minister said, "Despite holding several posts, Radhakrishnan always considered himself to be a teacher. He always used to say that a good teacher is the one whose inner student never dies." Later in the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the winners of the 'National Awards to Teachers 2022'. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the purpose of the National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate and honour the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country who through their commitment and hard work have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

The National Awards to Teachers accords public recognition to meritorious teachers working in elementary and secondary schools. The Ministry of Education has been organising a function at Vigyan Bhawan on September 5 every year to confer the awards to the best teachers of the country, selected through a rigorous transparent and online three-stage selection process.

Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country in memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India's second President who was born on September 5, 1888. His contribution to the field of education is exemplary. The tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day began in 1962 to honour the former president and all the teachers across the country. (ANI)

