Left Menu

Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian during West Bank clash, ministry says

So far 97 Palestinians have been killed, the Health Ministry says, including the attackers, civilians, and those shot during clashes with Israeli forces. Also overnight, four Israeli soldiers were injured when an explosive device was thrown at their post near the Palestinian town of Nabi Saleh, the army said.

Reuters | Ramallah | Updated: 05-09-2022 12:47 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 12:46 IST
Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian during West Bank clash, ministry says
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli soldiers killed a Palestinian during clashes in the occupied West Bank on Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. Israel's military said security forces had arrested five people suspected of what it called terrorist activity in and around the city of Jenin when a riot erupted.

"The rioters hurled rocks, explosive devices and Molotov cocktails at the forces and shots were heard in the area. The soldiers responded with live fire, hits were identified," it said. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the killing, calling it an execution.

Violence has simmered in the West Bank since Israel began a months-long campaign against suspected militants in response to a spate of street attacks carried out by Palestinians and members of Israel's Arab minority that killed at least 18 people. So far 97 Palestinians have been killed, the Health Ministry says, including the attackers, civilians, and those shot during clashes with Israeli forces.

Also overnight, four Israeli soldiers were injured when an explosive device was thrown at their post near the Palestinian town of Nabi Saleh, the army said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022