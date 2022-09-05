Left Menu

Afghan police report suicide bomb blast near Russian Embassy in Kabul

"The suicide attacker before reaching the target, was recognised and shot by Russian embassy (Taliban) guards ... there is no information about casualties yet," Mawlawi Sabir, the head of the police district where the attack took place, told Reuters. Russia is one of the few countries to have maintained an embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took over the country more than a year ago.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 05-09-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 13:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

A suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the Russian Embassy in Kabul, police said on Monday, adding the attacker was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate. "The suicide attacker before reaching the target, was recognised and shot by Russian embassy (Taliban) guards ... there is no information about casualties yet," Mawlawi Sabir, the head of the police district where the attack took place, told Reuters.

Russia is one of the few countries to have maintained an embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took over the country more than a year ago. Although Moscow does not official recognise the Taliban's government, they have been in talks with officials over an agreement supply gasoline and other commodities.

