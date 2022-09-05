Bullet-riddled body found in J&K's Shopian, police begin probe
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-09-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 13:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Police on Monday recovered a bullet-riddled body from an orchard in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said.
The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Manzoor Ahmad Nangroo, a resident of Hanjan village in nearby Pulwama district, a police spokesperson said.
His body was found from Narapora village, he said.
According to preliminary reports from Nangroo's native village, he was allegedly kidnapped by unknown people on Sunday night.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Narapora village
- Hanjan
- Pulwama district
- Jammu
- Nangroo
- Ahmad Nangroo
- Shopian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Intruder held by Indian Army in Jammu's Rajouri while trying to cross LoC for suicide attack
Killing of IAF men: Court offers legal aid to Yasin Malik of JKLF, but he turns it down and wants to appear physically in hearing in Jammu.
Speeding car enters Jammu railway station; minor killed, 6 injured
Indian Army foils an infiltration attempt in Jammu's Rajouri
Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Jammu