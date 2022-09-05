Bullet-riddled body found in J&K's Shopian, police begin probe

Police on Monday recovered a bullet-riddled body from an orchard in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Manzoor Ahmad Nangroo, a resident of Hanjan village in nearby Pulwama district, a police spokesperson said.

His body was found from Narapora village, he said.

According to preliminary reports from Nangroo's native village, he was allegedly kidnapped by unknown people on Sunday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)