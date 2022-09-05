Left Menu

Bullet-riddled body found in J&K's Shopian, police begin probe

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-09-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 13:09 IST
Bullet-riddled body found in J&K's Shopian, police begin probe
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Police on Monday recovered a bullet-riddled body from an orchard in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Manzoor Ahmad Nangroo, a resident of Hanjan village in nearby Pulwama district, a police spokesperson said.

His body was found from Narapora village, he said.

According to preliminary reports from Nangroo's native village, he was allegedly kidnapped by unknown people on Sunday night.

