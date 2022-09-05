Russian diplomat, security guard wounded in Kabul embassy blast - RIA cites source

Two Russian citizens, a diplomat and a security guard, were wounded in a blast near the Russian embassy in Kabul, state-owned news agency RIA reported, citing a source.

Afghan police said earlier that a suicide bomber had detonated explosives near the entrance of the Russian Embassy in Kabul, adding the attacker was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate.

