Russian court revokes newspaper Novaya Gazeta's license

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-09-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 14:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Russian court on Monday stripped newspaper Novaya Gazeta of its media license, effectively banning the publication from operating inside Russia.

In a case filed by Russia's media watchdog Rozkomnadzor, Novaya Gazeta was accused of not providing documents related to a change of ownership in 2006.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

