Russian court revokes newspaper Novaya Gazeta's license
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-09-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 14:03 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
A Russian court on Monday stripped newspaper Novaya Gazeta of its media license, effectively banning the publication from operating inside Russia.
In a case filed by Russia's media watchdog Rozkomnadzor, Novaya Gazeta was accused of not providing documents related to a change of ownership in 2006.
