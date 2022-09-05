Two Russian embassy staff killed in Kabul bombing - Russian foreign ministry
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-09-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 14:24 IST
Two Russian embassy staff were killed on Monday in a blast near the country's diplomatic mission in Kabul, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
Earlier, state-owned news agency RIA reported that a diplomat and an embassy security guard had been wounded in an apparent suicide bombing.
Afghan police said earlier that a suicide bomber had detonated explosives near the entrance to the Russian Embassy in Kabul, adding the attacker was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate.
