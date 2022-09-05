People will unite on inflation, unemployment issues during Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress spokesperson Mohan Prakash

National spokesperson of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Mohan Prakash on Monday asserted that people will be united during the upcoming 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on issues such as inflation, unemployment and other matters of public interest. The Congress party is also set to start the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir starting Wednesday. The march is expected to last 150 days and will cover a distance of around 3,500 kilometres.

The yatra will proceed mainly through 12 states, including Himachal Pradesh, where Assembly polls are due later this year. "The country is going through serious challenges due to the anti-people policies of the Central Government. To uplift the country from these challenges and save the country's youth, Congress is going to start Bharat Jodo Yatra in which efforts are being made to connect every person," said Mohan Prakash.

The government instead of stopping inflation, Prakash said, is increasing it and the central government is trying to "crush the democratic rights of those who raise their voice against it". Further, alleging the country's highest unemployment rate in 40 years, he said the government is sitting idle and unable to find measures to deal with it.

"Banking system has collapsed and Ambani and Adani were given loans from public sector banks at cheaper rates," the Congress spokesperson alleged. Prakash further added that the central government is selling government assets to private hands and now people in the country are losing faith in the judiciary as well.

On Sunday, Congress held a mega rally against price rise, unemployment and Goods and Services Tax hike at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital ahead of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' campaign. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.

Congress has been attacking the government over price rise and unemployment and saying that these are issues of the common people and should be discussed at all forums. The Yatra will include Padayatras, rallies, and public meetings which will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles. (ANI)

