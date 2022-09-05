Left Menu

Plea in HC to direct CBI, ED to identify officers who threatened liquor vendors

If a private person is harassed, how is it a PIL the bench asked.Arguments heard, order reserved, said the bench.Delhi government standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi and advocate Arun Panwar opposed the petition saying it was not maintainable and shall be dismissed with heavy costs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 14:47 IST
Plea in HC to direct CBI, ED to identify officers who threatened liquor vendors
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A plea came up for hearing before the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking direction to the CBI and ED to identify the officers who were allegedly causing harassment to 176 private liquor vendors and forcing them to close their shops. A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad sought to know how a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) is maintainable if private persons are harassed and reserved its order on the petition. "If a private person is harassed, how is it a PIL?" the bench asked.

"Arguments heard, order reserved," said the bench.

Delhi government standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi and advocate Arun Panwar opposed the petition saying it was not maintainable and shall be dismissed with heavy costs. The petitioner sought to direct the CBI and ED to identify officers who had allegedly threatened private liquor vendors that forced 176 of them to close shops within the last two months and thereby depriving livelihood to shop owners and causing loss to the state exchequer. The petition also sought directions to produce a total number of scams and the amount of money allegedly laundered during demonetisation in Khadi and Village Industries Commission, as alleged by an AAP MLA. It said that the Delhi government or the AAP MLA, who has made the allegations, should either produce proof to substantiate the allegations or tender an apology publicly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022