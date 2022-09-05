Left Menu

Iran sentences two women to death for 'corruption on earth'- IRNA

Some rights groups have said the two women are LGBT rights activists. Western rights groups have often criticised Iran over its treatment of LGBT issues. Under Iran's legal system, homosexual acts can be punished by the death penalty.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 05-09-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 14:49 IST
Iran sentences two women to death for 'corruption on earth'- IRNA
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of "corruption on earth" and human trafficking over the last few days, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday. Some rights groups have said the two women are LGBT rights activists.

Western rights groups have often criticised Iran over its treatment of LGBT issues. Under Iran's legal system, homosexual acts can be punished by the death penalty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022