Iran sentences two women to death for 'corruption on earth'- IRNA

Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of "corruption on earth" and human trafficking over the last few days, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday. Some rights groups have said the two women are LGBT rights activists.

Western rights groups have often criticised Iran over its treatment of LGBT issues. Under Iran's legal system, homosexual acts can be punished by the death penalty.

