Left Menu

Class 12 student dies on way to school as army vehicle hits motorcycle in Ambala

A class 12 student died allegedly after an army vehicle hit his motorcycle on the Air Force Road here on Monday, police said. The incident occurred when Udit and Lokesh, students of the Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ambala Cantonment, were going to the school on a motorcycle.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 05-09-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 15:01 IST
Class 12 student dies on way to school as army vehicle hits motorcycle in Ambala
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A class 12 student died allegedly after an army vehicle hit his motorcycle on the Air Force Road here on Monday, police said. The incident occurred when Udit and Lokesh, students of the Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ambala Cantonment, were going to the school on a motorcycle. They fell on the road after the army truck allegedly hit their two-wheeler, police said.

Police said the two were rushed to the Army hospital where Udit was declared dead on arrival. Lokesh has suffered serious head injuries and is undergoing treatment. A police officer said a case had been registered and investigation was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global
4
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022