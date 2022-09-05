Left Menu

Sri Lanka appoints committee for repatriation of refugees from India - statement

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 05-09-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 15:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's government has appointed a committee to facilitate the repatriation of Sri Lankan refugees from India, according to a statement from the government on Monday.

The government said about 58,000 Sri Lankans are currently residing in Tamil Nadu, India, as refugees and only 3,800 of them are ready to return at present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

