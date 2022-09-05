Left Menu

Capital in Ukraine's banks up over $6 bln amid wartime controls- c.bank

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 05-09-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 16:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The amount of capital in Ukraine's banking system has increased by 224 billion hryvnia ($6.07 billion) during Russia's invasion, the deputy head of the central bank's board, Vasyl Furman, said at a briefing on Monday.

The central bank imposed strict capital controls limiting money flow out of Ukraine shortly after the country was invaded on Feb. 24. ($1 = 36.9290 hryvnias)

