Capital in Ukraine's banks up over $6 bln amid wartime controls- c.bank

The amount of capital in Ukraine's banking system has increased by 224 billion hryvnia ($6.07 billion) during Russia's invasion, the deputy head of the central bank's board, Vasyl Furman, said at a briefing on Monday.

The central bank imposed strict capital controls limiting money flow out of Ukraine shortly after the country was invaded on Feb. 24. ($1 = 36.9290 hryvnias)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)