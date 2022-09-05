Man robbed of e-rickshaw at gunpoint in Delhi

Four miscreants allegedly robbed a man of his e-rickshaw on Monday morning in north Delhi's Burfkhana chowk, police said. Sushil Kumar was going home in Malkaganj when the duo came on a two-wheeler and threatened him with a country-made weapon. Minutes later, two of their associates arrived there and they fled with the e-rickshaw, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, ''We have registered a case under sections 392 (robbery), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation has been taken up.'' CCTV cameras installed in and around the vicinity of crime have been analysed to ascertain the sequence of events and identity of culprits, he said.

