Left Menu

Man robbed of e-rickshaw at gunpoint in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 16:19 IST
Man robbed of e-rickshaw at gunpoint in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Four miscreants allegedly robbed a man of his e-rickshaw on Monday morning in north Delhi's Burfkhana chowk, police said. Sushil Kumar was going home in Malkaganj when the duo came on a two-wheeler and threatened him with a country-made weapon. Minutes later, two of their associates arrived there and they fled with the e-rickshaw, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, ''We have registered a case under sections 392 (robbery), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation has been taken up.'' CCTV cameras installed in and around the vicinity of crime have been analysed to ascertain the sequence of events and identity of culprits, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022