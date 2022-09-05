Focus on local dialects, computer, Sanskrit; Baghel's 3 major decisions on Teachers Day

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has taken three major decisions in the interest of students on the occasion of Teachers' Day. Every school in the state will now dedicate one day a week to teaching Chhattisgarhi and other local dialects. Teaching material is also being prepared to implement this decision. In Bastar and Surguja, text material is being prepared in local dialects, and the remaining material is being compiled in Chhattisgarhi.

Moreover, Chief Minister has also made computer education compulsory in Swami Atmanand English medium schools. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Chief Minister Mr. Baghel said that education should be aimed at the physical, mental and intellectual development of a child, and this is the reason why the Chhattisgarh government is adopting an innovative approach to promote holistic education for the all-around development of children.

In another significant announcement, Baghel has said that the Sanskrit language will also be taught in Swami Atmanand English medium schools as a subject to promote Indian culture and tradition. As per the three major decisions, Chhattisgarhi and other local dialects will also be encouraged.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to "all the hardworking teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds". The Prime Minister also paid tribute to former President Dr. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary. "Greetings on Teachers Day, especially to all the hardworking teachers who spread the joys of education among young minds. I also pay homage to our former President Dr. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary," PM Modi tweeted.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu conferred "National Awards to Teachers 2022", on the occasion of Teachers' Day. The Ministry of Education organizes a function on September 5 every year to confer the awards to the best teachers of the country, selected through a rigorous transparent, and online three-stage selection process.

Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country in memory of former President Dr. S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India's second President who was born on September 5, 1888. His contribution to the field of education is exemplary. The tradition of celebrating Teachers' Day began in 1962 to honour the former president and all the teachers across the country. (ANI)

