China's Xi due in Kazakhstan Sept. 14 in first foreign trip since COVID-19 pandemic

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 16:33 IST
Xi Jinping Image Credit: Flickr
Chinese leader Xi Jinping will visit Kazakhstan on Sept.14 on his first foreign trip since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Xi will meet Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and sign a number of bilateral documents, ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing.

Kazakhstan has close ties with China, supplying minerals, metals and energy to its eastern neighbour and transhipping goods between China and Europe. The Beijing government has not yet confirmed the Kazakhstan visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

