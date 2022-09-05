China's Xi due in Kazakhstan Sept. 14 in first foreign trip since COVID-19 pandemic
- Country:
- Kazakhstan
Chinese leader Xi Jinping will visit Kazakhstan on Sept.14 on his first foreign trip since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
Xi will meet Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and sign a number of bilateral documents, ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing.
Kazakhstan has close ties with China, supplying minerals, metals and energy to its eastern neighbour and transhipping goods between China and Europe. The Beijing government has not yet confirmed the Kazakhstan visit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chinese
- Kazakhstan
- Beijing
- Kazakh
- Europe
- Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
- Xi Jinping
- China
ALSO READ
Science News Roundup: Europe's drought exposes ancient stones, World War Two ships as waters fall
Science News Roundup: Europe's drought exposes ancient stones, World War Two ships as waters fall
Science News Roundup: Europe's drought exposes ancient stones, World War Two ships as waters fall
Science News Roundup: Europe's drought exposes ancient stones, World War Two ships as waters fall
Europe braces for more cuts in Russian oil and gas exports