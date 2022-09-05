Two held for stealing gold worth Rs 1.24 cr from jewellery store in Mumbai

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 1.24 crore from a jewellery store in central Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The Mumbai police's crime branch on Saturday nabbed the accused for the theft that took place at a prominent jewellery store in Dadar area on August 24, an official said. Unidentified persons had broken into the shop between 2 pm and 5 pm on August 24 and decamped with 2.4 kg of gold ornaments worth Rs 1.24 crore, he said.

An FIR under sections 454 (house trespass), 380 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Shivaji Park police station, he said.

Six police teams were formed to track down the accused. Mobile phone details were analysed to zero in on the suspects, the official said. The main accused was nabbed from Nalla Sopara, while his aide, who fled with the stolen jewellery, was apprehended from Ahmedabad in neighbouring Gujarat, he said.

The police have recovered 1.894 kg of gold and a gold melting machine from the accused, the official added.

