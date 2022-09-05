Left Menu

Two held for stealing gold worth Rs 1.24 cr from jewellery store in Mumbai

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 1.24 crore from a jewellery store in central Mumbai, police said on Monday.The Mumbai polices crime branch on Saturday nabbed the accused for the theft that took place at a prominent jewellery store in Dadar area on August 24, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-09-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 05-09-2022 16:42 IST
Two held for stealing gold worth Rs 1.24 cr from jewellery store in Mumbai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 1.24 crore from a jewellery store in central Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The Mumbai police's crime branch on Saturday nabbed the accused for the theft that took place at a prominent jewellery store in Dadar area on August 24, an official said. Unidentified persons had broken into the shop between 2 pm and 5 pm on August 24 and decamped with 2.4 kg of gold ornaments worth Rs 1.24 crore, he said.

An FIR under sections 454 (house trespass), 380 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Shivaji Park police station, he said.

Six police teams were formed to track down the accused. Mobile phone details were analysed to zero in on the suspects, the official said. The main accused was nabbed from Nalla Sopara, while his aide, who fled with the stolen jewellery, was apprehended from Ahmedabad in neighbouring Gujarat, he said.

The police have recovered 1.894 kg of gold and a gold melting machine from the accused, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Sierra Leone

 Sierra Leone
2
Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

Study reveals a link between disrupted enzymes and intellectual disability

 United States
3
Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

Girls in Gujarat school performs Mizoram's traditional Cheraw dance

 India
4
Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in Argentina; Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs and more

Health News Roundup: WHO monitoring cases of pneumonia of unknown origin in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022